Any illegal provocative action to be responded strongly

In a statement, the Iranian Armed forces described the US military presence in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of ​​Oman as a threat to regional security and said, “Establishing fake coalitions led by the US claiming to safeguard shipping security not only failed to serve its purpose but also is a dangerous move that disturbs regional peace and security.”

The statement reads as follows:

The Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of ​​Oman are significant international waterways and prominent parts of the global economy. They have so far enjoyed the necessary security for the transit of oil and commercial ships. The Islamic Republic With the cooperation of regional countries has tried to maintain stability and peace at an acceptable level in these regions.

Dangerous behaviors that are disruptive to the security of shipping transit began when some adventurous and terrorist countries such as the US and a number of its allies tried to gain a foothold in this region.

By increasing harmful traffic and establishing military bases, The US has virtually become the sources of insecurity and chaos in the region. The Islamic Republic has repeatedly warned the international community of the destabilizing and disrupting US behaviors in the region.

US disruptive behavior reached its peak in 2019 when it formed multiple regional coalitions in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of ​​Oman seemingly for boosting shipping security. The deployment of warships and the increase in military forces posed many risks and violated maritime rights which is still underway.

Offensive and provocative military operations, combat exercises, shooting, territorial aggression, unnecessary inspections of ships, imposing psychological insecurity on fishermen and traders, creating grounds and freedom of action for smugglers, polluting the marine environment and endangering marine life are only a part of the US Navy's risky and unconventional actions in the region.

Therefore, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the presence of the United States and its allies illegitimate and the source of evil and insecurity in the region. The Iranian Armed forces also urge them to comply with the regulations of the Islamic Republic as well as the International laws and refrain from any adventure and dangerous behavior in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly believes that regional countries have the necessary capabilities to maintain the security of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of ​​Oman. Fake coalitions led by the United States not only do not help maintain stability and security in the region but also disrupt regional order and peace. On the other hand, the only safe alternative to stabilize peace is the withdrawal of US troops and their allies from the region.

The Iranian Armed forces urge the US and their allies to stop the spread of tension and insecurity in this strategic region of the world and strongly warns them to comply with the International regulations while crossing the exclusive economic waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman as well as the airspace of these regions including FIR and ADIZ.

As has been repeatedly stated, the Islamic Republic of Iran has not and will not initiate any tensions and conflicts in the region, but it will always defend its territorial integrity with readiness, strength, and power, and it is obvious that any adventure and provocative actions will be responded strongly by the Iranian Armed Forces.

