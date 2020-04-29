Iran to give slap in face to any violator of its interests, territorial waters

“If [US President Donald Trump] is telling the truth about instructing the US troops to attack Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf, they should know that the smallest move or a single violation of Iran’s interests or territorial waters will lead the trespassers to receive a slap in the face,” Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said late Tuesday.

Last week, Trump stepped up his anti-Iran threats by claiming that he had instructed the US Navy to destroy Iranian boats “if they harass” US ships in the Persian Gulf.

Brigadier General Shekarchi warned that any single mistake by the US terrorists will lead to their regret, noting that “We will give them a slap in the face; bigger than that of the Ain al-Asad.”

He was referring to Iran’s retaliatory attack to the American base of Ain al-Asad in Iraq in January, following the US troops assassinated top Iranian commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Noting that the Persian Gulf belongs to its littoral states and that they are capable of providing its security, the spokesman said there is no reason for the United States to be in the Persian Gulf to have its Navy there.

Shekarchi said Trump is using the threat of war against Iran to divert attention away from his egregious mishandling of the US domestic affairs, which has hurt the American people the most.

On Tuesday, Commander of Iranian Army Ground Force said the threats and media propaganda by the US in the Persian Gulf emanate from Washington’s fear from the Islamic Republic, saying that the Iranian armed forces are ready to handle any threat posed to the country.

“The Americans are so afraid of the Islamic Republic’s power that they grasp to media propaganda to hide their fear,” Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari said on Tuesday, hinting to the US’ new anti-Iran moves.

He stressed that the Iranian armed forces are keeping the country’s land, sea and aerial territories under constant surveillance, and will not let the external elements pose any threats to the Islamic Republic’s territorial integrity.

MNA/4912336