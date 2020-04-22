Araghchi calls on intl. community to deal with US illegal sanctions on Iran

The two sides discussed bilateral relations, the global spread of the coronavirus, and the latest regional and international developments.

Referring to the worldwide widespread of the coronavirus and the need for all countries to work together to combat it, Araghchi called on the international community to deal with the US illegal and inhumane sanctions on Iran amid pandemic.

Holding the next round of political consultations between the two countries in Oslo, regional developments, including the HOPE initiative, peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, the latest situation in Iraq and the need to continue humanitarian aid to Yemen were also discussed during the phone conversation.

Expressing his condolences to the Iranian government and people over the deaths of people due to the coronavirus, the Norwegian official stressed his country's multilateral policy on the international arena, and its assistance to international organizations to ensure the health of the people, as well as continuing consultations with Iran on the security and stability of the Persian Gulf and West Asia.

