Leader thanks ‘good performance’ of IRGC

The message was delivered by Brigadier General Mohammad Shirazi, the head of the military office of the Leader, in a phone conversation with IRGC Chief Commander Major General Salami.

“Send my greetings to all IRGC personnel and their families on the occasion of the force’s formation anniversary,” Leader said. “I appreciate good performance and IRGC’s efforts and I pray for them.”

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps was founded on April 22, 1979, by the order of Ayatollah Khomeini, founding father of the Islamic Revolution.

In addition to its role in ensuring the country’s security, IRGC is also seen these days as an active player in the nationwide fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. The force has started missions to disinfect public places, establish field hospitals, and offer foodstuff packages to the underprivileged who have been affected by the disease.

MNA/ 4906670