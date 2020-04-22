Shamkhani lauds IRGC's success in launching 1st military satellite of Iran

"IRGC has become the GhasedENour (messenger of light) in its birth anniversary and honor of the successful launch of the first military satellite of Iran was recorded in the vast record of the firsts of this sacred entity," he tweeted.

"Congratulations & greetings to Revolutionary Guards," he wrote.

IRGC launched the Noor-1 Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Wednesday morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km.

Noor-1 is the Islamic Republic’s first military satellite sent into space.

The satellite launch was carried out on the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

