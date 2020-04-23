Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 23

Arman Melli:
· EU sets condition for paying Iran’s request of $5bn loan from IMF
Aftab:
· Successful launch of Iran’s first military satellite by IRGC
· World in the exposure of ‘famine’ after coronavirus global pandemic
Ebtekar:
· Crisis of black gold ‘oil’
· IRGC’s military satellite “Noor-1” placed into orbit at 425km altitude
E’temad:
· Gaza Strip, most vulnerable part in the world, after 13yrs amid coronavirus global pandemic
· Iranian President Rouhani says termination of COVID-19 is ‘uncertain’.
Ettela’at:
· Iran’s 1st military satellite launched into orbit
· Health minister says daily infection of people to COVID-19 decreased 53% in country.
· All countries should adopt a decisive and firm stance on US illegal pressures: Rouhani
