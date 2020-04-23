  1. Iran
Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 23

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – The English Desk of Mehr News Agency takes a look at some of the Iranian dailies’ headlines on Thursday, April 23.

Arman Melli:

· EU sets condition for paying Iran’s request of $5bn loan from IMF

Aftab:

· Successful launch of Iran’s first military satellite by IRGC

· World in the exposure of ‘famine’ after coronavirus global pandemic

Ebtekar:

· Crisis of black gold ‘oil’

· IRGC’s military satellite “Noor-1” placed into orbit at 425km altitude

E’temad:

· Gaza Strip, most vulnerable part in the world, after 13yrs amid coronavirus global pandemic

·  Iranian President Rouhani says termination of COVID-19 is ‘uncertain’.

Ettela’at:

· Iran’s 1st military satellite launched into orbit

· Health minister says daily infection of people to COVID-19 decreased 53% in country.

· All countries should adopt a decisive and firm stance on US illegal pressures: Rouhani

