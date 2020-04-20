Iran air defense monitoring all aerial moves in region

All movements of trans-regional countries, especially in Iran’s west neighboring countries, are under the constant watch of the country’s integrated air defense network, he said.

He made the remarks on Mon. in his visit to the Army and IRGC's defense systems based in west operational regions of the country and said, “examining the level of accuracy in implementing instructions issued by the country’s air defense operations center as well as operational capability of the new and upgraded defense systems in radar, missile and intelligence fields are the main aim of the visit.”

The latest status of performance and the level of preparedness of air defense systems of the country is monitored constantly and online by the Air Defense Operations Center, he added.

Given the recent movements of trans-regional forces in western neighboring countries of Islamic Iran, ensuring the capability of Iran’s air defense systems in this region is very important, he emphasized.

