'House of Fortune' to take part in 3 American film festivals

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Iranian short film 'House of Fortune' by Adel Mashoori will participate in three film festivals in the United States.

Iranian short film 'House of Fortune directed by Adel Mashoori will participate in the 14th edition of the East Los Angeles  Film Festival, the Route 66 International Film Festival and Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival in the United States.

The 15th edition of the Crossroads International Short Film Festival in Turkey will also host this Iranian short film.

'House of Fortune' narrates the story of Rahil Mohajer on her wedding night.

The Iranian film has competed with rivals from the USA, Panama, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, Guatemala, Brazil, Venezuela, and Canada in the Panamanian International film festival in the US.

