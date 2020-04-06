Iran, China to witness surge in mutual coop. after defeating coronavirus: Chinese lawmaker

Zhanshu expressed regret about the infection of Larijani to Covid-19, hoping for his speedy recovery.

He named Iran-China ties strategic, referring to their mutual efforts and support for each other in fight against the deadly virus.

The Chinese official also voiced his country's readiness for further cooperation with Iran in fight against Covid-19.

China is of the countries that has always called for lifting US cruel and inhumane sanctions imposed against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi hailed China’s commitment in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic – known as COVID-19 – and its efforts to assist other countries to contain the virus outbreak.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was detected in Wuhan city in central China in December. This disease was first called pneumonia but the China’s National Health Commission announced the outbreak of COVID-19 officially in Dec. 30, 2019.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 60,500, with a total death toll of 3,739.

