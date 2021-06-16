Ismail Haniyeh praises Iran's support in new letter

After the 12-day conflict between Palestinian resistance groups and the Israeli regime last month, Saied Reza Ameli, head of the Iranian Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution (SCCR), penned a letter to the Leader of Hamas Political Bureau in the Arabic language to offer congratulations on the Palestinian victory in the battle.

Now on Wednesday, Ismail Haniyeh has responded to Ameli's letter in which he has expressed his appreciation to Iran's support.

"We have to appreciate all the stances and roles of the Islamic Republic [in support of Palestinians], the noble leader of Iran, the people, organizations and institutions that bravely stood and supported the stability and resistance of the Palestinian people," Haniyah's letter reads.

Iran's support, the Hamas leader continued, has brought dignity and strength to the Palestinian resistance and "will double our incentive to continue the path of resistance until all our legal rights are restored and the occupied territories are liberated and this brutal occupation ends."

