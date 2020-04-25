Confiscation of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque lands ‘provocative’, warns Intl. Conf.

The statement described the Israeli move as provocative, warning that it will face consequences for the measure.

“As the world is grappling with the coronavirus crisis and also as coming closer to Nakba Day and the anniversary of occupying Palestinian territories, Zionists have taken a dangerous step and will certainly receive a harsh response from Resistance and the Islamic World,” noted the statement.

The statement comes as the Israeli regime’s judiciary has approved the expropriation of Palestinian land adjacent to the Ibrahimi Mosque, which is the UNESCO World Heritage site. They claim that they want to use the land to build an elevator and ramp to allow people with disabilities, including tourists and Jewish worshippers, to access a nearby synagogue.

“The occupying regime will never be able to seize a piece of Palestinian land even with the support of the racist US government and adherence to the provisions of the Trump administration's unilateral and illegal ‘Deal of the Century’ because the presence of Zionists in occupied territories, even if some dependent Arab states officially recognize it, is temporary and with God’s grace and bravery of Palestinian fighters and Resistance, the occupation will come to end.”

“Certainly, the public opinion, parliaments, and international organizations and institutions bear a heavier responsibility at this sensitive period to condemn the crimes of Zionists,” reads the statement, urging the international community to strongly condemn the latest Israeli decision to prevent further instability and insecurity in the area.

