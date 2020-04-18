Gaza siege, sanctions show anti-human nature of Israeli regime, US: Larijani

In a telephone conversation with Head of Politburo of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Esmail Haniyah on Friday, Larijani said that at a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Zionist regime’s continuation of its belligerent acts is enough to prove its anti-human nature.

He noted that the post-corona world can be seized as an opportunity to reconsider the rights of nations and restore human identities, adding that the arrogant powers must learn from the human crises to change their behaviors.

Larijani reiterated the Islamic Republic’s support to the oppressed people of Palestine and their rights.

The Iranian official called on the Palestinian nation to maintain their unity and use their legal and human capacities against criminal acts of the Zionists.

Haniyah, for his part, wished good health and swift recovery for Larijani, who had tested positive with the coronavirus last month.

He expressed gratitude to Larijani, who he called “a permanent supporter of the resistance in the region, especially the oppressed people of Palestine."

Meanwhile, Larijani held another phone talk with the secretary-general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah on the latest developments in the region and Palestine.

Larijani stressed that Iran will continue its crucial role in supporting regional people against the tyrannies of the US and the Israeli regime.

He also wished health and success for the members of the Islamic resistance movement, saying the victory against the Zionist regime will be achieved through the efforts of the Islamic movements and the divine help.

MNA/4902866