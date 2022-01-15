4th Sec-Gen of Palestine Intifada Conference appointed

Seyyed Mojtaba Abtahi was handed over the Parliament speaker's decree in a ceremony with the participation of a number of lawmakers, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and some pro-Palestine NGOs to become the fourth Secretary-General of the International Conference on Supporting Palestine Intifada.

Abtahi is one of the senior experts in the field of West Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who started working in the field in 1984 with the Secretary of the Iranian Embassy in Beirut. He was one of the founding members of the International Conference on Supporting Palestine Intifada in 1991 at the Iranian parliament.

Abtahi replaced the current Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who was holding the post for years.

