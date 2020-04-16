Rouhani vows continuation of country's development despite outbreak

Speaking on Thursday at the unveiling ceremony of a number of important, major projects in the fields of water and power in Tehran province, President Hassan Rouhani said, "the opening of these projects and other projects only in the energy sector until the end of year bears the message that everybody is working hard for the development of our Islamic Iran.”

Parts of President Hassan Rouhani's speech is as follows as reported by his office's website:

I would like to thank Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and all those who are working hard in the water treatment plants and the energy sector.

The energy ministry has very important projects until the end of this year, which we hope is the year of major unveilings.

I am very happy that today, we have done the first major unveiling through videoconferencing, which is a great work and I hope continues until the end of year.

The opening of these projects and other projects only in the energy sector until the end of year bears the message that everybody is working hard for the development of our Islamic Iran.

We know that these days, working is not easy with health protocols that must be observed, but as the Leader said, this year is the year of Surge in Production and we hope that this trend continues well.

Our people should know that although this year is a hard one and as I have said many times, we are fighting two viruses: sanctions and coronavirus, we will do our best so that people can have relatively good life.

People should know that the government, private and public companies, institutions and all parts of the country will never sit idle for a moment for their country's development despite fighting sanctions and coronavirus in two concurrent fronts.

I am happy that today, the first step was taken in the field of projects and unveilings, and this trend will continue until the end of the year.

We hope that despite hardships, the Almighty bestows a good year upon our people and treats all patients. We send our greetings to the souls of all those who have sacrificed themselves for people's health these days.

God-willing, people will continue this trend with coordination, cooperation and integration in the field of development and production in the country.

I would like to thank all those who have been actively working in these projects today.

MNA/President.ir