10 March 2020 - 18:13

VIDEO: Energy min. inaugurates 25 electricity, water projects

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iranian energy minister Reza Ardakanian, on Tuesday, inaugurated 25 electricity and water projects.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Ardakanian hailed the efforts of Iranian engineers under US-sanctions. He informed that, as planned, the ministry could manage to inaugurate some 227 major electricity, water and waste water management projects across Iran, using 335.6 trillion rials (about $2.23 billion) of investments, in the current Iranian calendar year (to end on March 20, 2020).

