IKAC installs passenger disinfecting machines to combat coronavirus

"IKAC has installed three disinfecting machines for passengers, baggage and cargo in cooperation with Iranian knowledge-based companies, as part of a set of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Imam Khomeini International Airport,” said IKAC head, Mohammad Mahdi Karbalaei.

Regarding the social distancing, the passengers are now to pass the check-in queues with 1.5-meter distance signs. Then, they pass the disinfecting machines.

This is the first time disinfecting machines are being used in an Iranian airport, he added.

“Though many carriers have temporarily stopped flights or suspended routes to affected regions due to decline in demand, our airlines have started to adopt measures to help curb the spread of the virus through global travels by introducing measures like limiting in-flight services, disinfecting aircraft, equipping crew with face masks, and conducting temperature checks before allowing passengers to board planes,” the IKAC chief noted.

Close to 2 million people around the world have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Iran registered a total of 74,877 infection cases as of Tuesday, with a recovery rate of 48,129.

MNA/PR