Air taxis put into operation at IKAC: official

Sajad Kamalipour broke the news on Sunday and said that a huge fund has been considered by the private sector for investing at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA).

“Unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the aviation industry due to travel restrictions and a slump in demand among travelers so we need to improve our businesses in the airport,” Member of the Board of Directors at IKAC added.

Emphasizing the necessity of operating air taxis in the country, the official added, “If we want to develop the aviation industry in our country, operating air taxis is one of the ways to achieve this goal.”

By the development of the Air Taxi fleet by the mentioned airline, two Embraer aircraft with a capacity of 50 people and a 604 Challenger with a capacity of 9 people have been bought, and increased from three to four in the short term and will increase the power and capacity of the complex, Kamalipour highlighted.

Air taxi is an innovative and fast means of transport that require little infrastructure investment – and additionally provide time and cost savings over the entire route, he explained.

MA/PR