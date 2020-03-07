Over 59,000 tons of cargo handled by IKAC Free Trade Zone since June

“About 61,955 tons of goods have been imported via IKAC’s free trade zone since its inauguration on June 18, 2019, of which some 59,068 tons have been released so far,” Imam Khomeini Airport City’s managing director Mohammad Mahdi Karbalaei told IKAC news.

The official pointed to the numerous investment opportunities in IKAC's free zone for local and international companies due to its closeness to the capital city, saying over 50 Iranian companies have so far registered at Imam Khomeini Airport City to start activity in its free trade zone.

According to Karbalaei, the zone has allocated a 6000-square-meters shed to the developing startups active in the field of aviation and logistics.

IKAC includes a 1,500-hectare free trade zone and a 2,500-hectare special economic zone in a 13,700-hectare area.

The airport city aims at helping national and international companies cluster around the airport and engage in business activities.

