Imam Khomeini Airport takes safety measures against coronavirus

“We have decided to disinfect passenger transit areas, Salam Terminal and Terminal 1 every day and add dispensers with hand sanitizer at the Imam Khomeini International Airport, as part of the set of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Ali Kashani Heidari, the director of public relations, media and international affairs office, told IKAC news.

“As all of us know Coronavirus is a concerning issue not only in Iran but also in the world. That’s why managers at IKAC have decided to reduce work hours and considered interim guidance for all staff in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease,” Ali Kashani Heidari told IKAC News.

The coronavirus (2019-nCoV) which started in China late last year, has claimed over 89,000 lives around the world.

Besides China, the virus has spread in many countries, including Iran, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the US, France, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, India, Nepal, Iran and Canada.

MNA/PR