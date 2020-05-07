Lavrov expresses Russia's unity with Iran against inhumane US sanctions

He initially congratulated Zarif on Ramadan, voicing Russia's support for Iran under US sanctions and coronavirus pandemic.

"Russia has consistently denounced the illegal nature of unilateral US sanctions against Iran," Lavrov wrote.

"We have always called on the United States to lift these sanctions and not to prevent a full-scale fight against the coronavirus infection," he added.

"We also call on European countries not to be influenced by Washington's intimidation and threats and to continue to interact with their Iranian partners."

The Russian FM noted that his country discusses Iran's concerns internationally with its counterpart, in particular under the framework of BRICS.

He assured that Russia will continue its all-out ties as well as joint major economic projects with Iran in the future.

Lavrov has repeatedly described the continuation of US sanctions against other countries as inhumane and illegal action amid coronavirus pandemic.

HJ/IRN83779363