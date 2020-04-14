Zarif to discuss foreign policy developments with MPs on Wed.

A spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, said on Tuesday that Zarif will attend Wednesday’s session of the committee.

The key Parliament committee is also slated to confer on government’s measures against the COVID-19 outbreak today with the participation of Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani and Finance Minister Farhad Dejpasand.

The Parliament resumed its activity from last week after weeks of being closed due to coronavirus outbreak and Nowruz holidays. Open sessions and meetings of special committees are scheduled to be held each week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

