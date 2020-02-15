Iranian, Russian FMs hold bilateral talks in Munich

The two sides exchanged their views on the promotion and development of bilateral ties, subjects related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the latest developments in Syria especially the situation of Idlib.
TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov met and held talks in Germany on Saturday, on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2020.
The two sides exchanged their views on the promotion and development of bilateral ties, subjects related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the latest developments in Syria especially the situation of Idlib.
