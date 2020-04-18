Drug-trafficking band dismantled in S Iran

Hossein Dehaki said on Saturday that maritime guards have identified and dismantled a drug-trafficking band in Hengam Island.

650 Kg of opium along with 3 ships have been confiscated, he said.

Nine smugglers have also been arrested and handed to the judiciary, he added.

Hengam Island is located south of Qeshm Island in Hormozgan province.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

