Two drug smuggling gangs dismantled in Lorestan

Police Chief of Lorestan province Second Brigadier General Haji Mohammad Mahdian said on Sunday that the police forces of Lorestan have identified and dismantled two drug gangs that have been distributing opium.

Five smugglers have been arrested and handed to judiciary officials and three cars have been seized in this regard, he added.

115 kilograms of opium have been seized during the operation, he said.

According to the police chief, two other smuggling bands have also dismantled in last week, in addition to confiscation of 37 kilograms of opium.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

