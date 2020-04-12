'MFA waiting for Health Ministry’s protocols to return Iranian students'

He made the remarks on Sun. on the sidelines of the 1st Meeting of Foreign Economic Relations Coordinating Headquarters and added, “Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Roads and Urban Development in the aviation transport sector have voiced their readiness for returning Iranian students from different countries into the country.”

In this regard, “our agencies have prepared a list of these people and the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is waiting for the protocols of the Ministry of Health,” he stressed.

In this meeting, representative of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education presented necessary reports regarding the latest situation of coronavirus and the decisions made in the current situation on how to live with coronavirus, Ansari stated.

“We hope that all people will observe these protocols and regulations strictly”, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, the government in addition to observing all necessary health precautions gradually, can simultaneously allow the start of businesses that are less vulnerable.”

Regarding its regional and geographical situation, the Islamic Republic of Iran can be a hub for equipping and combating this virus, he said, adding, “moreover, Islamic Republic of Iran can export relevant equipment to most neighboring countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy foreign minister pointed to the issue of treatment and added, “in this field, Islamic Republic of Iran is very powerful and can turn into a hub for countries that need Iran’s capabilities and potentials in the field of treatment.”

He pointed to the competent and efficient manpower in Iran as the other salient specifications of the country and added, “Iran can exchange and transfer experiences in the field of scientific cooperation with leading countries in this field. We also have initiated suitable activities with some countries in this field.”

Turning to the motto of the current year [started March 21, 2020] as ‘surge in production’ named after by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ansari said, “focusing on exports is prerequisite for surging production and we hope that all economic organizations and institutions of the country will take this issue into serious consideration.”

He evaluated performance of the Ministry of Health in the field of special protocols for battling the novel coronavirus ‘positive’ and added, “in this field, we are waiting to receive the final views of the Ministry of Health for cooperating with foreign countries.”

MNA/4898872