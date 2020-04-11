IDO introducing new approach to combat enemy's soft war amid outbreak

In response to the demand of more than 300 seminary and students’ organizations to set up a headquarters to combat coronavirus-associated soft war, he said that establishing specialized cores, unity of command, and inviting people from all walks of life to enter the field is the new approach of the Islamic Development Organization in this respect.

“Accordingly, coronavirus is not just an epidemic disease for the Islamic Republic of Iran, rather, it has been turned into a battlefield to attack the deep-rooted capitals, and religious and revolutionary beliefs in order to demoralize the iron will of people of the country.”

The proper reflection of the way of confronting western nations and governments against the coronavirus pandemic can reveal and disclose the reality of fake and handmade systems of the western civilization and a blow to their superficial efficiency, grandeur, and integration, he emphasized.

Today, the centuries-old reflection of murder and looting of nature and humanity has challenged all modern economic, political, cultural and health orders of these arrogant civilizations in the form of an unknown virus, Hojjatoleslam Qomi highlighted.

Unity, amity and cooperation of all walks of life in the fight against coronavirus can guarantee the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution at this stage, he said, adding, “cooperation of people have always been the unraveling of the Islamic Revolution in different periods in a way that unity of people has changed the equation in favor of the revolution ranging from the Iraqi imposed war against Iran to the political, security and scientific war.”

MNA/ 4897951