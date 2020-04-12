  1. Iran
Iran records 1,675 new cases, 117 deaths on Sunday

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 4,474 with 71,686 confirmed cases.

Some 1,675 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 71,686, said Jahanpour.

He added that 43,894 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Unfortunately, 117 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,474, he said.

Some 3,930 patients are in critical condition, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry, so far, some 263,388 tests have been taken in 95 laboratories across the country to detect infected cases.

