Iran to showcase coronavirus-related production achievements

Chief Executive of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) Bahman Hosseinzadeh on Sat. pointed to the recent guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution [saying that ‘surge in production is vital and should not be forgotten and this issue of production should be followed up strictly], and added, “the production achievements of the country during the current crisis, COVID-19, will be showcased after the holy month of Ramadan in June.

As the frontline of surging production in realizing guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, exhibitions will take the first step in the field of presenting manufactured products and suitable marketing for promoting exports, he stressed.

Turning to the damages incurred to the exhibition industry during the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, he added, “in line with supporting this industry, the first edition of exhibition in the current year [started March 21, 2020] will be held in cooperation with the private sector to introduce laboratory equipment, overalls of medical staff, various types of manufactured face masks, new technologies in the field of producing disinfectants, etc. which hit the consumer markets by Iranian producers.”

In order to observe social distancing, all interested individuals may also visit the first exhibition site in the current year as online through logging the website of IIEC at the following address: iranfair.com.

CEO of Iran International Exhibitions Company Hosseinzadeh said, “in launching this exhibition, other institutions like the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for Technological Affairs and knowledge-based companies will play a leading role in this exhibition.”

MNA/ 4897916