MNA, ‘an influential, independent, distinguished, reliable media’: IDO’s chief

He made the remarks on Sunday in his daylong visit to Qazvin province and said, “in the era of communications, the activity of independent media is valuable and precious.”

In response to a question on his approach in supporting Mehr News Agency, he said, “to me, Mehr News Agency is a reliable, distinguished, respected and independent media which implements the macro-cultural and promotion of policies of the Organization and it is very important to us actually.”

Mehr News Agency is a reliable media in the field of culture and dissemination of information services and Islamic Development Organization will definitely support it, Hojjatoleslam Qomi highlighted.

MA/4938628