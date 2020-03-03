Tehran's ELECOMP 2020 to be held in July

ELECOMP is the greatest commercial event in Iran’s market of electronics and computer products and services. Since its first edition in 1995, the event has been providing a unique opportunity for businesses to increase their share of this huge and ever-growing market.

The exhibition will showcase a wide range of products in electronics, computers and IT industries, including software, hardware, computer games, website and blogs, e-banking, security systems, data protection, network and infrastructure, mobile phones, intelligent board, printers, etc.

The event aims to present new discoveries and technologies and provide a proper context for benchmarking, attracting investments, partners, human resources and access to facilitating services.

The upcoming edition of ELECOMP is scheduled to be held on 14-17 July 2020 in Tehran.

