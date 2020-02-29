Registration for INOTEX 2020 starts

The event is to be held on June 7-10, 2020, with the slogan "Innovation ecosystem, under one roof." This exhibition, based on its past experiences, will host various components of the countries' ecosystem of innovation and technology.

INOTEX is the premier regional event for professionals engaged in technology and innovation. Leading governmental organizations of Iran are the partners behind INOTEX, including Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Presidential Center for Innovation and Technology Cooperation and Innovation Fund.

More than 400 startups, knowledge-based technology, accelerators, technology parks, inventors, growth centers, venture capitalists and advisers participated in the previous version of the event in early June 2019.

The INOTEX 2019 has hosted over 40,000 expert visitors and 1,400 exhibitors from 25 different countries during its eight versions, and has been pursuing goals such as discussion and networking, joint investment, project participation research and development and etc. To date, over 950 dedicated B2B negotiation sessions have been held between exhibitors and more than 150 agreements have been signed.

It is expected that more than 20,000 professionals and educated people and actors from various startup ecosystems will visit the 2020 exhibition. Several trade delegations of foreign countries will also visit this exhibition.

Campus Technology Park owns the exhibition and the secretariat of the INOTEX Exhibition Center located in the park is responsible for hosting the event. Also Vice President of Science and Technology and Transformation and Development Cooperation Center are permanent sponsors and supporters of the exhibition.

