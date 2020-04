According to the ministry’s spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour, 122 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,232.

Some 1,972 new cases were recorded in Iran in the past 24 hours, he added.

As he said, some 3,969 of the patients are now in critical condition due to the virus.

So far, 242,568 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

MNA/4895610