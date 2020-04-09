Amir-Abdollahian urges US to leave banditry, lift sanctions

“The US and some other pretenders of civilization, instead of lifting the sanctions, have maximized the sanctions and turned into the bandits of face masks and coronavirus test kits across the world,” Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

While the Islamic Republic is battling the fast-spreading outbreak, the Trump administration refuses to ease up its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, which were reinstated in 2018 after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.

Moreover, the US has been reported to hijack medical supplies in different instances, even from its global allies. Germany has accused Washington of redirecting three million Germany-bound masks for its own use, in a move condemned as "modern piracy". France has also said while the regional leaders are struggling to secure medical supplies as American buyers outbid them.

Amir-Abdollahian also lauded China’s efforts in containing the disease and expressed gratitude to the East Asian country’s humanitarian aids to Iran.

MNA/4896420