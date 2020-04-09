Global COVID-19 infections surpass 1.5 million

According to the latest reports, 1,524,320 people across the world were infected by COVID-19 as of Thursday, of which 88,965 have lost their lives to the virus and 332,869 have recovered.

The US is on top of the list with 435,160 infections and 14,797 fatalities so far.

Spain is the second most-hit country with the new pandemic with 148,220 cases and a death toll of 14,792.

The COVID-19 death toll in Italy has reached 17,669 from 139,442 coronavirus cases.

Germany has become the fourth country to register more than 113,296 cases of infection and 2,349 fatalities.

France is the fifth country with most infections which have reached 112,950 and the fourth country in terms of fatalities that stand at 10,869.

China reported 63 new cases on Thursday. In China, the total number of cases to date rose to 81,865, while the cumulative death toll increased to 3,335.

Iran has also been hit hard by the coronavirus. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran reached 66,220 and a death toll of 4,110 while 32,309 have recovered from the disease.

MNA/PR