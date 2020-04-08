'COVID-19 battle proved US hegemony as failed claim'

“The US’ hegemonical claims, with its current unilateral system, have failed as it has not been able to even control the coronavirus prevalence in its own country,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan on Wednesday.

Noting that unilateralism has never been the key to overcome challenges, he said, “The reality is the world’s quick move toward multilateralism."

Rebuking the illegal US sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the official said, “The US government’s terrorism has hampered the humanitarian medical aides to Iran.”

“This is while China, Russia on some other friendly countries have cooperated with the Islamic Republic in the fight against the pandemic,” he added.

During the meeting, the two sides also conferred on the ways of boosting parliamentary ties between the two countries.

Dzhagryan, for his part, hailed Iran’s efforts in containing the virus outbreak, saying that Russia will dispatch more humanitarian aid cargos to Iran in the near future.

MNA/ 4895261