Barzani welcomes Al-Kazemi's candidacy for PM

Barzani urged all Iraqi political groups and coalitions to get united for establishing a legal government, to bring stability back to Iraqi Kurdistan and help the country overcome its present challenges.

He also called for all Iraqi Kurds to help Al-Kazemi with the formation of his cabinet.

Iraq’s current Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi is determined to form the country’s next government; however, Iraqi chief of intelligence, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, is strengthening his position as the "sole alternative" to Zurfi.

MNA/4895963