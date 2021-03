TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – The 33rd anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack was held with the participation of Iraqi Kurdistan officials in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.

Thousands of Kurds were killed during Saddam’s reign in Iraq as the strongman never tolerated the large minority group.

The Halabja bombing, however, marked a sharp increase in the number of fatalities of the anti-Kurdish crackdown. It, however, encouraged Kurds to help later efforts to topple Saddam.