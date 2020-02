Zarif’s meeting with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani took place on the sidelines of the Munich conference on Sunday.

The two discussed mutual ties, as well as issues regarding Iraq and Syria. They also exchanged views on regional security and the fight against terrorism.

Zarif and Barzani further voiced concern over the revival of ISIL terrorists and the resumption of their terrorist activities in Iraq and Afghanistan.

