Nechirvan Barzani met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday evening in Doha to discuss the latest developments in the region, particularly the ongoing situation in Iraq and northern Syria as well as other issues of mutual interest, according to a statement the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

Zarif arrived in the Qatari capital on Monday afternoon to take part in the 2019 Munich Security Conference (MSC) Cyber Security Summit.

