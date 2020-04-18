  1. Politics
President Rouhani calls for plans to minimize crude sales

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call with Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh called for advancing the plans and policies for boosting petroleum products in a bid to decrease the crude oil sales.

Rouhani pointed to the government's progress in economic programs during the past year without relying on oil revenues, saying, "Accelerating the Oil Ministry’s plans to increase the production of petroleum products and preventing the sale of crude oil can minimize the damage of the severe fluctuations in the global market and drop of oil prices on Iran's economy."

Rouhani described the current fiscal as the year of preparation and operation of major construction and infrastructure projects in the country, ordering oil minister to plan in such a way that the country's major oil projects are finalized on time.

"If there is a problem or obstacle in the way of advancing these plans, these problems must be immediately referred to the headquarters formed for this purpose in the President's Office,” he stressed.

Zanganeh also presented a report on the progress of Iran's oil projects, the global oil market and oil trade with countries around the world.

Meanwhile, the president held separate phone talks with Health Minister Saeed Namaki and Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand on the same day.

During the talks, the senior officials discussed the latest developments in the country, including the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and the economic development plans that are aimed to help support the people amid the crisis and ease curbing the disease.

