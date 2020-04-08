  1. Economy
North Khorasan annual exports top $115 million

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Some 401,500 tons of commodities worth over $115 million were exported from the northeastern Iranian province of North Khorasan in the last fiscal (ended March 19), according to a senior official.

Deputy Chairman of North Khorasan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Amin Ghorbani said, the figures respectively indicate a 14.1% and 7.2% drop in terms of value and tonnage year on year.

According to the official, petrochemicals (urea, melamine, and ammonia), steel products, plastics, cement, food, agricultural products, electrode, and construction materials were among the goods exported from North Khorasan during the period.

He added that Afghanistan, with an 18% share, was the top export destination of the province in the past fiscal, followed by India (11.6%) and China (5.4%).

Khorasan exporters have been securing their footprints in many countries in the region and further afield; Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the UAE, Russia, Bulgaria, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Italy, the US, Denmark, Spain, Myanmar, Australia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Pakistan, Russia, Germany, Georgia, Belgium and Kazakhstan are the other exports destinations of the Iranian province.

Ghorbani added that some 4,100 tons of goods worth $29 million were imported to the province during the said period, registering a year-on-year increase of 10.5% in terms of value and 68.2% drop in terms of volume.

