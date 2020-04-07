Sistan and Baluchestan's exports at over 2mn tons last year

"The figure shows a growth of 19 percent from the preceding year, when exports of the province stood at 1.75 million tons.

The exports level was achieved when in the last month of 1398, Iran's border trade was hit by the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to Kord, "some 859,668 passengers commuted through the provinces borders, registering a growth of 32 percent in the year before."

He named expansion of exports and improvement of infrastructure in the province's borders as the two major targets of his department in the newly started Iranian year.

MNA/4894547