Over 87,000 smuggled fuel seized in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Second Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari noted that police forces aim to identify fuel smuggling gangs in the province.

Over 86,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel and 1,000 liters of gasoline have been confiscated in the past week, he added

Six cars and nine offenders were also busted and handed over to the judiciary.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter the smuggling of fuel at border areas.

