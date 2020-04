The exchange of fire occurred between the smugglers and Iranian forces in the Bamposht region, near Saravan, bordering Pakistan, during which Basij Force member Esmaeil Ghalandarzehi was martyred.

Armed clashes along the border areas of Sistan and Baluchestan, which neighbors Pakistan, are not rare.

The Iranian Police are often engaged in battles against drug-traffickers and outlaws in the region.

MNA/4892308