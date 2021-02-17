Russian Interdoc to host Iranian Lady

"The Lady", directed by Mohammad Habibi Mansour, has managed to participate International Documentary Film Festival dubbed as Interdoc in Russia.

The movie narrates the ups and downs of the life of a lady "Esmat Ahmadian", the mother of the martyrs Ibrahim and Ismail Farjavani.

Esmat started economic and social activities seriously after the Iran-Iraq war so that she is one of the influential and exemplary women in Ahvaz, Khuzestan prince, today.

"The Lady" is the result of two years of filmmaking with the mother of Farjavani martyrs and depicts a real picture of the life of a successful woman.

International Documentary Film Festival «Interdoc» will be held from April 30 to May 2, 2020 in Moscow and more than 50 cities of Russia and the World.

The festival will feature various themes and genres of documentary films.

RHM/5148707