Iranian startups in full swing to combat COVID-19

Sourena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology, told The Tehran Times on Monday that many knowledge-based companies have been united to fight the virus. They have taken notable steps to produce face mask, diagnostic kits, and disinfectants and manufacture advanced medical equipment such as ventilators, ICU and CT scan rooms, Sattari explained.

He went on to highlight that many measures are also being taken to provide vaccines and medicines so that currently three independent groups are working on the vaccine and hundreds of clinical trials are being conducted daily.

“We have now reached a point where the disease is under control and this has not been achieved unless through endeavors of researchers in universities and patience of people and their support for medical and knowledge-based companies,” Sattari noted.

“Now, we have to get used to this new uninvited guest. The virus has become a part of the lives of all the people worldwide and may stay forever,” he lamented. “Even after the discovery of medicine and vaccines, the virus, like many other viruses, will be associated with human beings.”

Certainly, the lifestyle of people, including education, entertainment, and shopping will change globally in the future, he emphasized.

“New businesses are born and emerge, while some will disappear,” he said, concluding that there are many opportunities for young people who have new ideas to improve the quality of life in a world affected by a coronavirus, and they should use this opportunity hopefully and in the best possible way.

In March, Sattari said that some 200,000 nano masks were produced daily in the country, hoping that the output would reach 300,000.

He said, “Iran is one of the few countries that can manufacture machinery for producing nano masks which block particles less than three-tenths of a nanometer, including viruses.”

MNA/TT