  1. Technology
Apr 5, 2020, 10:13 AM

Iran-made system able to diagnose COVID-19 in less than 2 minutes

Iran-made system able to diagnose COVID-19 in less than 2 minutes

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Researchers at Sharif University of Technology have designed and developed an AI-assisted system that can diagnose the novel coronavirus in a few minutes.

The ‘COVID-19 Diagnostic System’, which was unveiled on Saturday, uses artificial intelligence algorithms via chest CT scans to detect coronavirus in patients with 97 percent accuracy.

The system has been designed and developed by researchers at the Sharif University of Technology in cooperation with universities of medical sciences across the country.

Dr. Hamidreza Rabiei, the project manager and a member of World Health Organization AI committee, said the system is able to diagnose COVID-19 in less than two minutes.

“We studied chest CT scans of healthy people, COVID-19 patients and those who were not healthy but were not infected by COVID-19 for a month. The experiment was a success, and now we can detect the virus in patients in less than two minutes,” he explained.

Rabiei stressed that the system can serve as a suitable assistant for doctors, adding “even in cases where the virus cannot be diagnosed by a doctor, the system can do the job.”

According to Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, as of Saturday, the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 55,743, of whom 3,452 have died and 19,736 recovered.

MNA/4891854

News Code 157249

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News