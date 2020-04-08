Health min. hails activities of knowledge-based firms in battling COVID-19

In a message addressed to Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, health minister stated, “the activities of knowledge-based companies in all arenas especially cooperating with the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters will go down in history of the country. Hereby, I seize this opportunity to express my special thanks to you and your colleagues in supporting knowledge-based companies and their cooperation with the Ministry of Health in the fight against COVID-19.”

The novel coronavirus was reported in China’s Wuhan in mid-Dec. 2019. Over the past two months, this virus has infected more than 100 countries in the world.

MNA/IRN83744018