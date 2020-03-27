Global coronavirus infections surges past 532,000

According to the latest reports, the virus has affected over 199 countries, causing 24,090 deaths so far while among the 532,263 ones infected by coronavirus across the globe, some 124,349 have recovered.

In China, where the outbreak started, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 81,782 with 3,292 deaths. China’s National Health Commission said that there were 55 new cases, of which 54 were imported. Five new deaths were also reported, all of them in Hubei province.

More people have died in Italy from exposure to the fast-spreading coronavirus than anywhere else in the world. As of March 27, at least 8,215 people have died, according to Italy’s health ministry.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US surpassed that of China and Italy, making the US the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases worldwide. The total number of cases in the US reached 85,594, eclipsing China’s 81,782 confirmed infections and Italy at 80,589, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

Based on the latest reports by Iran’s Health Ministry on Thursday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 2,234 with 29,406 confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the coronavirus pandemic as the "defining global health crisis of our time", and urged countries to test all suspected cases of COVID-19.

MNA/