3 Iranian companies working on discovering coronavirus antibody

Head of Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters Mostafa Ghanei made the announcement on Monday.

“In the beginning, two knowledge-based companies embarked on producing Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) while another knowledge-based company took effective steps in this regard.”

Turning to the treatment measures taken in the field of COVID-19 in the world, he said, “to date, no drug has been introduced in the world that has a definite effect on coronavirus patients based on the scientific evidence. In Iran, a scientific team collects all the evidence in the world and studies articles developed in this regard to find which drug is effective with the aim of registering it in the medical protocol.”

According to Iran’s Health Ministry on Mon., the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 73,303, of whom 4,585 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Iran is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic and despite the US sanctions, the country is making efforts to manage the situation to the best of its ability.

